Mumbai, Jul 28 (PTI) Dharavi slum colony in Mumbai on Tuesday saw one of the lowest single-day growth in new COVID-19 cases with just three additions, taking the cumulative tally to 2,543, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
A total of 2,204 patients have recovered so far, leaving the area with only 88 active cases, an official said.
Also Read | Kerala's COVID-19 Case Tally Rises to 20,896 With 1167 New Cases Today: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 28, 2020.
Once a COVID-19 hotspot, Dharavi battled out successfully over a period of time.
On July 7, it had recorded only one COVID-19 case, its lowest.
Also Read | BJP Ready to Re-Align With Shiv Sena, 'With Some Conditions', Says Chandrakant Patil Amid Fissures in MVA.
On two occasions on July 4 and July 26, the largest slum had reported two cases in a day. On July 8, three new cases were detected.
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)