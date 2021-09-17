Chennai, Sep 17 (PTI): Captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Friday urged people to take the vaccine against coronavirus and continue to wear mask in public.

"Our safety is in our hands...kandiappa vaccine podu...mask podu..." said the former India cricket team skipper in a campaign titled "Vaccine Podu, Mask Podu."

The public health campaign is undertaken by Kauvery Group of Hospitals, a multi-speciality healthcare chain, a press note said here.

Dhoni was roped in as the brand ambassador for Kauvery Hospitals recently.

The CSK captain is presently in Dubai with the IPL (Indian Premier League) franchise for the second phase of IPL-14 which would resume on September 19 after being suspended mid-way in May owing to multiple COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble then.

