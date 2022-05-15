Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 15 (ANI): The Director, Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, on Sunday visited Chandanwadi Pahalgam to take stock of health care arrangements ahead of the Amarnath Yatra 2022.

He was accompanied by Medical Officer, CHC, Pahalgam and other officials concerned of the health department. The director took review of the health care arrangements being made for this year's Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage, as per a press release from the J-K Administration.

Also Read | Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Dies: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Conveys India's Condolences Over Death of Late UAE President.

Dr MA Rather interacted with officers and directed them to put in place all the arrangements before the commencement of Yatra and there should be no laxity of any kind in providing basic health care facilities to yatris.

He further directed them that all the logistics should be put in place well in advance. The director directed the officers concerned to procure all the required drugs and necessary machinery equipment well in time so that the pilgrims face no difficulties.

Also Read | Lunar Eclipse 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch the ‘Super Flower Blood Moon’ in India.

Pertinently, for the past one month, DHSK is training doctors and paramedic staff at the Regional Institute of Health and Family Welfare (RIHFW), Dhobiwan under the 'Training of Trainers' programme in High Altitude Medicine ahead of the Amarnath Yatra.

The aim of the programme is the varied presentation of symptoms by high altitude travellers and early recognition of potentially fatal conditions.

Like every year, the directorate will deploy hundreds of health care workers for Yatra duties in order to provide the best medical services to the devotees at make-shift hospitals. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)