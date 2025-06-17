Cuttack (Odisha) [India], June 17 (ANI): A sudden spike in diarrhoea cases has gripped Cuttack district, with 64 patients reported so far. Of these, 55 have been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, while nine others are receiving treatment at City Hospital, Cuttack.

One death has also been recorded in connection with the outbreak. In response to the rising number of infections, authorities have ordered the closure of all schools and colleges in the Cuttack district until June 20 as a precautionary measure.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Cricketer Dirdh Patel Among List of Passengers Who Died in Horrific Accident, Airedale & Wharfedale Senior Cricket League Offer Condolences.

Dr Tapan Kumar Mishra, Senior Medicine Consultant at City Hospital, expressed deep concern over patient behaviour during treatment. "Patients are coming in the morning with symptoms like abdominal pain and vomiting. However, after receiving just 1-2 days of saline and treatment, many are leaving the hospital on their own without informing our staff. We are helpless in such cases," he said.

He emphasised that incomplete treatment is a major factor behind recurring cases of diarrhoea. "Proper recovery is not possible without completing the full course of treatment. This mindset of leaving midway is dangerous," Dr Mishra warned, urging the need for counselling such individuals.

Also Read | Air India Cancels Delhi-Paris Flight AI 143 After Mandatory Pre-Flight Checks Identify Issue.

City Hospital currently has 20 dedicated beds for diarrhoea patients, with an additional five kept ready for emergency overflow. Dr Mishra also issued a public advisory to strictly avoid all forms of street food during this critical time.

Authorities are monitoring the situation closely and appealing to the public to remain cautious and adhere to medical advice.

Director of Public Health, Odisha, Dr Nilakantha Mishra, on Friday said that there has been a sudden rise in cases of diarrhoea in the last three days, with over 200 people affected in Jajpur district in the state.

Diarrhoea is a condition marked by frequent, loose, or watery stools. It may result from infections, food intolerance, or digestive disorders and, if untreated, cause dehydration. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)