A tragic incident took place on June 12, 2025 when a plane crashed second after taking off from the Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel airport in Ahmedabad. The fateful Air India Flight 171 became a death note for 241 travelers as it crashed into Ahmedabad’s B J Medical boys hostel on Thursday afternoon. At least 125 Gujaratis were burnt to death in the Ahmedabad plane crash accident. The Air India flight 171 belonged to Boeing Dreamliner 787-8 fleet. Officials said the aircraft lost altitude soon after taking off at around 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Amid this, there has been reports confirming that the list of passengers who died in the accident had a cricketer named Dirdh Patel. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India Announces INR 25 Lakh Interim Payment to Families of Deceased, Survivor.

According to BBC and Airedale & Wharfedale Senior Cricket League (where he played) Dirdh Patel was one of 241 passengers and crew members who died when the plane travelling from Ahmedabad to London crashed. "The League is extremely sad to learn of the death of Dirdh Patel of Leeds Modernians CC in yesterday's Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. He is the brother of Krutik Patel, formerly of Pool CC," the league said. 'Pilot Cannot Do Anything, if He Loses Both Engines After Take Off': Gaurav Taneja Aka Flying Beast Shares Possible Reasons for Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Highlights Captain Manish Uppal's Suspension Over Safety Lapses.

"Dirdh was the overseas player for Leeds Modernians CC in 2024, scoring 312 runs and taking 29 wickets for the 1st XI in 20 matches, whilst completing his Masters degree during the year. It was his intention to register as an Overseas Born English Resident player once settled into his new job. "Leeds Modernians have confirmed that they will be holding a minute's silence before their 1st and 2nd team matches this weekend. The League is thinking of the Krutik and the Patel family at this very sad and difficult time." Dirdh Patel studied at the University of Huddersfield and completed an MSc in artificial intelligence.

