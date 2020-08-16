Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Differences have emerged in the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) over the issue of the chief ministerial candidate for the assembly elections likely to be held in April-May next year, sources said on Saturday.

The differences among the leaders started after Milk and Dairy development minister and AIADMK senior leader KT Rajenthra Balaji tweeted that "Edappadi will always be the Chief Minister." He added that "We will set the target and meet on the field. Edappadi will be at the forefront, we will form a team and we will win. 2021 is ours."

After the Independence day celebration, over 10 ministers gathered at Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami residence for an "unofficial meet" after having a discussion with deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam at his residence for an hour, sources said.

According to sources, Cabinet minister Sellur Raju said only after the 2021 assembly elections the Chief Minister candidate for AIADMK will be selected as per the views of elected MLAs.

Minister RB Udayakumar said that he will face the election only after announcing the Chief Minister candidate.

After witnessing the differences among the leaders, AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami and party coordinator O Panneerselvam issued a joint statement and asked party executives to not express their own views to any media outlets without the prior approval of the party leadership.

"All types of party executives, without the prior approval of the league leadership, without any forethought, should not express their own views to any media outlets (television, newspaper or social media). Action will be taken against violators," the statement added.

"We are not going to achieve anything by exchanging views so in the media discussions talk about the achievements of the government and the projects that the government is implementing as a model for other states, added the statement.

Tamil Nadu assembly election is expected to be held in April-May next year. (ANI)

