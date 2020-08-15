Dubai, August 15: The United Arab Emirates (UAE), a strategic and time-tested ally of India and also a nation which houses a large number of Indian immigrants, marked the occasion of India's Independence Day 2020. The iconic Burj Khalifa tower in Dubai was lit up in the colours of tricolour, representing the Indian national flag. PM Narendra Modi Thanks Benjamin Netanyahu For Independence Day 2020 Wishes, Says 'India is Proud of increasingly Robust Ties With Israel'.

A video shared by the Consulate General of India in Dubai showed the mesmerising view, as the 163-floor skyscraper was lightened up with saffron at top, white in the middle along with blue chakra, and green at the bottom.

Watch Video of Burj Khalifa Lit Up With Tricolour

#WATCH United Arab Emirates: Burj Khalifa illuminated in colours of the Tricolour on #IndiaIndependenceDay. (Video source: Consulate General of India, Dubai) pic.twitter.com/GKn1BVqjW4 — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020

India observed its 74th Independence Day today, as the country had in August 15, 1947, claimed freedom from the occupying British forces. The event evokes passion among Indians residing in the country as well as those forming diaspora in other parts of the world.

The UAE, which values Indian labour as well as white-collar talent, houses over 34 lakh (3.4 million) Indian immigrants. The numbers comprise of nearly one-third of the country's total population.

