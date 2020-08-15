New Delhi, August 15: India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag and deliver the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort. Prior to that, the Prime Minister will inspect the Guard of Honour. On unfurling the tricolour by PM Modi, the National Guard will give ‘Rashtriya Salute’ to the national flag. Catch live updates on India's Independence Day celebrations, coronavirus pandemic and other breaking news across streams.

Independence Day 2020 Speech by PM Narendra Modi Live Streaming on DD News: Watch Live Video of Tricolour Flag Hoisting And Celebration at Red Fort to Mark India's 74th I-Day.

The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases globally has reached 2,13,35,960 as of Saturday morning, according to the Worldometers. Of them, 7,62,438 have succumbed to the infection, while 1,41,32,244 people have recovered so far. The United States is the worst-hit country by the pandemic with the highest number of coronavirus cases and fatalities. India remains the third worst-affected country. Donald Trump Donates $100K of Salary to National Park Service For Repairing Monuments.

US President Donald Trump has issued an executive order requiring China-based ByteDance to divest its interests in video-sharing app TikTok's operations in the US within 90 days, Sputnik reported. "There is credible evidence that leads me to believe that ByteDance ... might take action that threatens to impair the national security of the United States," Trump said in the order.