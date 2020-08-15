PM Modi said, "Self-sufficient India means not only reducing imports, but also increasing our skills, our creativity and our skills."
PM Modi says, "After all, how long the raw material left from our country will be returned to India after being finished product."
PM Narendra Modi said that Atmanirbhar Bharat has become a Mantra for the countrymen. He said, "Amid #COVID19 pandemic 130 crore Indians took the resolve to be self-reliant and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' is on the mind of India. This dream is turning into a pledge. Aatmanirbhar Bharat has become a 'mantra' for the 130 cr Indians today."
PM Modi said, "This is a day to remember the sacrifices of our freedom fighters. This is also a day to show gratitude to Security personnel including that of Army, paramilitary and police ensuring our safety."
We're going through distinct times. I can't see young children in front of me today (at Red Fort). Corona has stopped everyone. In these times of COVID, Corona warriors have lived the mantra of 'Seva Parmo Dharma' and served the people of India. I express my gratitude to them: PM Modi
PM Narendra Modi paid his tributes to corona warriors in his address to the nation.
PM Narendra Modi begins his address to the nation from the Red Fort in New Delhi.
PM Narendra Modi inspects the Guard of Honour at the Red Fort. The Guard of Honour is being commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Gaurav S Yewalkar.
Delhi: PM Narendra Modi arrives at Lahori Gate of the Red Fort. He is being received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat have reached Red Fort to join the Independence Day celebrations.
New Delhi, August 15: India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag and deliver the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort. Prior to that, the Prime Minister will inspect the Guard of Honour. On unfurling the tricolour by PM Modi, the National Guard will give ‘Rashtriya Salute’ to the national flag. Catch live updates on India's Independence Day celebrations, coronavirus pandemic and other breaking news across streams.
