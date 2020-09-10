Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 10 (ANI): Dilip Bisoi and Bikram Senapati on Wednesday took oath as the new Information Commissioners of Odisha, I & PR Department, Odisha said.

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal administered the oath of office at Raj Bhawan here.

Among others, the State Chief Information Commissioner Sunil Kumar Mishra, State Information Commissioner Balakrushna Mohapatra, Principal Secretary, Revenue & Disaster Management, Odia Language, Literature and Culture Sri Bishnupada Sethi along with other distinguished guests were present in the programme. (ANI)

