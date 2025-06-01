North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], June 1 (ANI): As Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a two-day visit to West Bengal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Ghosh said on Sunday that the party has made significant strides in the state under Shah's leadership.

Ghosh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's last visit to the state instilled confidence in party workers.

"PM Modi visited north Bengal to encourage BJP workers, and they sent a message that West Bengal wants change and that our workers are ready. Today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit South Bengal and will give directions to BJP workers. Under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the party has progressed a lot in West Bengal,' Ghosh told ANI.

On Saturday, Amit Shah arrived in Kolkata for a two-day visit to West Bengal. He was received at the airport by the West Bengal Leader of Opposition (LoP) and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, along with other party leaders.

Earlier, on his visit, BJP leader Agnimitra Paul said, "People of Bengal are desperate for change. 2026 belongs to BJP in Bengal."

Referring to terror incidents in past, she added, "Mamata Banerjee wanted this government to not avenge (Pahalgam terror attack) just the way Congress did during the 26/11 attack, but PM Modi's government avenged it."

Echoing the same sentiments about Amit Shah's visit to West Bengal, BJP MP Saumitra Khan said that the people are excited about the Home Minister's visit, asserting that BJP is confident in forming the government in the upcoming 2026 Assembly election.

Criticising Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he said, "West Bengal CM never speaks the right things; she never thinks that someone else can be right. She has fooled the people of West Bengal and maligned the state police. She favours Rohingyas and Bangladeshis and doesn't respect women."

BJP leader Locket Chatterjee noted the timing of the visit, saying, "All are welcoming Amit Shah's visit, who is in the state after Operation Sindoor. It is a proud movement for us. BJP will form the government in 2026 in the state."

Meanwhile, BJP announced Ashish Ghosh as the party's candidate for the upcoming Kaliganj Assembly constituency bypoll on Saturday.

Bye elections in Kaliganj will be held on June 19, and counting will take place on June 23. The seat fell vacant following the death of TMC MLA Nasiruddin Ahamed.

In addition to that, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) announced Alifa Ahmed as their candidate for the Kaliganj elections.

TMC shared a post on their official 'X' handle and informed about the development. "AITC, under the inspiration and guidance of Chairperson Mamata Banerjee, we are pleased to announce the candidate for the upcoming West Bengal Legislative Assembly Bye election scheduled for 19th June, 2025," the 'X' post read.

Bypolls in West Bengal's Kaliganj are important for the incumbent TMC state government due to the recent developments in the state. The TMC government has been under the radar due to various issues, especially due to the Murshidabad violence. (ANI)

