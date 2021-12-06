Agartala, Dec 6 (PTI) BJP leader Dipak Majumder will take oath as Mayor of the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) on December 9.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the state committee of the ruling BJP in presence of the party's central observer Vinod Sonkar, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Union Minister Pratima Bhowmik, and state president of the saffron party Manik Saha on Monday.

Majumder, chairman of the Tripura Road Transport Corporation (TRTC), had contested from Ward No 16 of the AMC.

Out of the 222 seats across 14 urban bodies that went to the polls on November 25, the BJP had emerged victorious in 217.

Of the total 324 municipal seats in Tripura, the saffron party had won 112 seats uncontested across 20 urban local bodies.

Not a single opposition candidate could win from any ward of the 51-member AMC this time, all of which went to the BJP.

The saffron party had contested its first civic polls after it stormed to power in the north-eastern state in 2018.

