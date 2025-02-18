Gurugram (Hry), Feb 17 (PTI) Only two candidates filed their nominations for the mayoral election of the Gurugram Municipal Corporation on the last day of filing papers on Monday.

As there is no third candidate for the mayor's post, there will be a direct electoral contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Rajrani Malhotra and Congress's Seema Pahuja.

For the mayor's post in the Manesar Municipal Corporation, seven candidates have filed nominations, including three covering candidates. The main contest is between the BJP's Sunderlal Yadav Sarpanch and Congress's Neeraj Yadav. Independent candidates Vijay Singh Chauhan and Dr Inderjeet Yadav are also in the fray.

The BJP put up a show of unity at a public meeting held before Malhotra filed her nomination. MP and Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh filed Malhotra's papers for the election.

Usha Priyadarshi, a strong contender for the mayor's ticket, was also present at the public meeting. Most of the district leaders of the BJP and MLAs were also present on the occasion.

On the other hand, Congress candidate Pahuja filed her nomination accompanied by her supporters.

In Manesar, Haryana minister Rao Narbir Singh filed the nomination of the BJP candidate. Addressing a public meeting before the filing of the papers, the minister said people should vote for Sarpanch for a "triple-engine" government, a reference to the BJP being in power both at the Centre as well as in Haryana.

A total of 141 candidates filed their nominations for councillors' elections across the 20 wards of the Manesar Municipal Corporation, an official said.

