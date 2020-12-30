New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI): Union Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday said Indian sailors stuck in China will be brought back soon as diplomatic talks are on with the neighbouring country.

Two cargo vessels with a total of 39 Indians on board have been on anchorage in Chinese waters as they were prohibited to unload their cargo.

"Diplomatic discussion is going on this issue. Our seafarers will be returning to India very soon," said Mandaviya on being asked 'what action has the government taken to bring back 39 seafarers stuck at Chinese ports for the last 7 months.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs said that India is in constant touch with the Chinese government regarding Indian ships stranded in China's ports.

"Cargo vessel MV Jagannath is on anchorage near Jingtang port in China since June 13 and has 23 Indian nationals on board. Another vessel, MV Anastasia, which has 16 Indian nationals is on anchorage near the Caofeidian port in China since September 20. Both ships are waiting for discharge of cargo," MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had said.

"Our embassy in Beijing has been in constant touch with provincial and central government authorities in China in this matter. They are requesting that the ships be allowed to discharge their cargo as well as crew members be allowed to be changed," he had added. (ANI)

