New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) A dismissed Delhi Police constable was arrested for allegedly posing as an on-duty policeman to demand money from people citing exigencies only to get away with the amount, officials said on Monday.

The accused has been identified a Rohit, a resident of Jhajjar in Haryana, they said.

He was previously involved in seven cases, mostly of cheating. Rohit was selected as a Delhi Police constable in 2016 and was dismissed from service in 2021 for allegedly indulging in criminal activities, a senior police officer said.

Recounting how he was defrauded, Complainant Satendar Singh (55), a taxi driver from New Usmanpur, said the incident took place on Sunday when he was waiting at the Faridabad bus stand, opposite to the Kashmeri Gate ISBT.

Around 1.30 pm, the accused, who was wearing a khaki pant, a belt with Delhi Police monogram, black shoes and a casual shirt, introduced himself as a Delhi Police officer on duty at the police booth near Faridabad bus stand, the senior officer said.

Rohit told Singh that he needed Rs 10,000 as he has to transfer the amount to someone urgently. He also told the complainant that he will return in cash. The complainant said he had only Rs 5,000 with him. Rohit provided a QR code and Singh paid Rs 5,000 to him after scanning the Quick Response (QR) code, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

"When Singh asked for the cash, Rohit started making excuses. After sometime, he told the complainant that if he does not trust him, he can keep his mobile phone until he returns the money, but the complainant refused the proposal. Later, the accused started running from the footover bridge towards ISBT," the DCP said.

The complainant informed Assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) Virender Tiwari and Bal Hussain, who were patrolling near the entry gate of ISBT, about the incident after which the police personnel chased and nabbed the accused inside the ISBT, Kalsi said.

The accused disclosed that he was selected as a constable in the Delhi Police in 2016. He started playing online game and got addicted to gambling. In 2021, he was dismissed from the service for his involvement in cheating cases, police said.

He mostly targeted gullible people like auto-rickshaw drivers, vendors and hawkers. He introduced them as a Delhi Police personnel. After showing urgency to the target and convincing them to get the money transferred to the bank account which he provided to them, he used to escape from the spot, police said.

One mobile phone, belt carrying Delhi Police monogram, khaki pant and black shoes which he was wearing at the time of the incident were also recovered from the accused, police added.

