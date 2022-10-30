New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday expressed grief over a bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi city and prayed for the safe rescue of all.

At least 32 people were killed after a suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Morbi collapsed this evening. Several people standing on the bridge fell into the river, according to local officials.

Also Read | Morbi Suspension Bridge Collapse: Collapsed 143-Year-Old British-Era Cable Bridge Had Reopened Last Week on Gujarati New Year After Renovation.

"Distressed to hear about the tragic incident in Morbi, Gujarat. I pray for the safe rescue of all and speedy recovery of those injured," the Vice President Secretariat said in a tweet quoting Dhankhar.

"My thoughts are with the affected families," Dhankhar said.

Also Read | Morbi Suspension Bridge Collapse: 35 Killed, Over 100 Missing As Hanging Bridge Collapses in Gujarat.

The bridge, which was recently reopened for the public after renovation, collapsed as it could not bear the weight of the people standing on it, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)