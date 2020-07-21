Muzaffarnagar, Jul 20 (PTI) The district court campus here has been closed for the next two days after an employee was found positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

According to District Judge Rajive Sharma, the premises has been sealed and it will remain closed on July 21 and 22 for sanitisation and cleaning.

Sharma said everyone who has come in contact with the employee will have to take COVID-19 test and only after that they will be allowed entry into the premises.

