Jalandhar, Aug 4 (PTI) The Jalandhar divisional commissioner, who is to conduct a magisterial probe into the Punjab hooch tragedy that claimed over 100 lives, on Tuesday urged people to provide information on any person involved in distribution of spurious liquor.

Divisional Commissioner Raj Kamal Chaudhary has been entrusted by the Punjab government to conduct a magisterial probe into the deaths. As many as 111 people have died in Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Gurdaspur's Batala after consuming spurious liquor.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Reports 5,063 New COVID-19 Cases, 108 Deaths Today: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 4, 2020.

Chaudhary said he would hold the first meeting of the inquiry committee on August 6 at Amritsar.

"The scope of the probe would be to look into all aspects of the tragedy including the source of spurious liquor causing deaths, ingredients used in the preparation of and distribution of spurious liquor, the role of persons/agencies involved and fixation of responsibility and further recommendations for averting such incidents in the future,” said Chaudhary in an official release here.

Also Read | Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: Timeline of Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid Land Dispute Till The Day of the Foundation-Laying Ceremony.

Chaudhary appealed to people to send information related to distribution of spurious liquor through e-mail div.com.jal@punjab.gov.in.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)