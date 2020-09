New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) Lack of rain will likely to push the mercury further up in Delhi over the next two days, the weather department said on Tuesday.

There has been no rain in the city for the past five days.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Man Kills Neighbour in Bid to Snatch His Gold Chain in Thane District, Arrested.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature will likely touch the 38-degrees Celsius mark over the next two days amid lack of rain. It, however, forecast light rainfall on the weekend.

There has been 75 per cent of less rainfall in September in the city so far, according to Met department data.

Also Read | Coronavirus Tests Conducted in Delhi Are Highest in The World, 3,057 Tests Done Per Day Per Million Population: Arvind Kejriwal.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, has recorded just 20.9 mm of rainfall against the normal of 83.9 mm this month so far.

The Lodhi road weather station has gauged only 18.5 mm of precipitation against the normal of 83.9 mm -- a deficiency of 78 per cent.

The Palam weather station has recorded 30.3 mm against the 50-year average of 84.9 mm, according to IMD data.

Delhi recorded 237 mm of rain in August, the highest for the month in seven years.

Overall, the city has recorded 576.5 mm of rainfall against the usual of 607.7 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts.

The IMD has also said that monsoon is likely to stay longer in Delhi and start withdrawing only in the "initial days of October".

The wind system had reached Delhi on June 25, two days earlier than normal. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)