Chennai, May 1 (PTI) The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu on Monday expressed its solidarity with the Indian wrestlers staging a dharna at Jantar Mantar demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is accused of sexual harassment and intimidation.

The Dravidian major's parliamentarian M M Abdulla met the protesting wrestlers and expressed the DMK's support, said DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin.

"It is heartbreaking to see Indian Wrestlers who brought honour to India, are forced to protest, for safeguarding self-respect in face of sexual harassment. Today, on behalf of DMK, Thiru.@pudugaiabdulla MP, met them and expressed our solidarity. We will stand by our wrestlers for justice," he said in a tweet.

The Delhi Police filed two FIRs against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Friday on allegations of sexual harassment levelled against the BJP MP by seven women wrestlers.

The wrestlers have asserted that they would not leave the protest site until Singh is arrested. They resumed their sit-in last week and demanded that the findings of the panel that probed the allegations be made public.

