Mayiladuthurai (Tamil Nadu), Jul 17 (PTI) AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday claimed that the ruling DMK lacked genuine concern for fishermen and said that the party raised the issue of retrieving Katchatheevu islet ceded to Sri Lanka only during elections.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin raised the Katchatheevu issue only to target the BJP government at the Centre, he said.

"The DMK lacks genuine concern for the fishermen. What steps did the DMK take to retrieve the island when it shared power with the Congress during the UPA regime," Palaniswami asked while addressing a roadshow in Sirkazhi in the district.

Also, he accused the CM of blaming the Governor for not clearing the Assembly Bills without exercising his powers.

"I was the only chief minister in the country to issue a government order invoking Article 162 of the Constitution to ensure 7.5 per cent reservation in professional courses for students of state-run schools," Palaniswami said.

This quota has ensured 2,818 students pursue medical courses. "Mr Stalin, you say education is bitter for me. We have helped many poor students realise their dreams of becoming doctors. This is among our numerous achievements," he emphasised.

More than the high position one occupied, it was the intention to do good to people that was of the utmost importance, Palaniswami said.

