Jhansi, November 16: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Saturday said DNA tests, if required, will be conducted to identify three of the ten newborns who tragically lost their lives in a fire at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of Jhansi Medical College on Friday evening. Seven of the deceased have been identified, while several other infants sustained burn injuries in the incident.

Speaking to reporters, Deputy Chief Minister Pathak said, "Ten newborns have died, seven have been identified, and three are yet to be identified. If required, DNA tests will be conducted." He added, "Instructions have been given to probe the incident. The local administration has been asked to submit the probe report within 24 hours. Prima facie, it appears to be a short circuit inside the oxygen concentrator. A helpline number will be established for the missing newborns. I am personally monitoring the situation, and we are with the affected families." Jhansi Medical College Fire: 10 Infants Dead After Massive Blaze Erupts Inside Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of Hospital in Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath Expresses Condolences (Watch Video).

Pathak assured strict action against anyone found negligent. "The death of the newborns is very unfortunate. Probes at administrative, police, fire department, and magisterial levels have been ordered. If any lapses are found, no one will be spared," he said. He also confirmed that financial support would be provided to the affected families.

President Droupadi Murmu too expressed her condolences, describing the tragedy as "heartbreaking." In a post on X, she said, "The news of the death of several newborn babies in the accident at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh is extremely heartbreaking. May God give strength to the bereaved parents and families to bear this cruel blow. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured babies." Jhansi Medical College Fire: ‘Multi-Level Probe Ordered Into Hospital Blaze That Claimed Lives of 10 Newborns’, Says Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak (Watch Video).

The fire, which is believed to have started due to a short circuit in an oxygen concentrator, spread rapidly due to the highly oxygenated environment in the NICU. "There were 54 babies admitted to the NICU ward. Efforts were made to douse the fire, but since the room was highly oxygenated, the fire spread quickly. Many babies were rescued. Ten have died, and the injured are undergoing treatment," Chief Medical Superintendent Sachin Mahor told ANI.

Former MP and SP leader Dr Chandra Pal Singh Yadav criticized the medical college administration for negligence. "It is being said there was a short circuit in the afternoon as well, but it was overlooked. Had it been taken seriously, this tragedy could have been avoided. There should be strict action against those responsible," he said. BJP MLA Rajeev Singh Parichha called the incident "unfortunate" and commended the rescue efforts. "Around 35 newborns were rescued, and doctors are giving the best possible treatment to the injured. The government is closely monitoring the situation," he said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to expedite relief efforts and ensure all necessary support for the victims' families. In a post on X, he called the incident "heartbreaking" and assured that strict action would be taken against those responsible. "The death of children in an accident that occurred in the NICU of the medical college located in Jhansi district is extremely sad and heartbreaking. The district administration and concerned officials have been instructed to speed up the relief and rescue operations," CM Yogi said. Authorities have launched multi-level investigations to determine the cause of the fire and assess accountability. Families of the victims await closure and answers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)