Mumbai, Jul 26 (PTI) A doctor was found dead in his rented house in Maharashtra's Beed city on Saturday, following which police recovered anaesthetics and a syringe from there, an official said.

According to the Shivaji Nagar police official, Dr Sanjay Dhawale's body was found in the house, located in the vicinity of Yashwantrao Chavan Theatre, in the afternoon.

The body has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain if he died by suicide, the official said.

Police have also seized anaesthesia-inducing drugs and a syringe from the house, he said, adding that an accidental death report (ADR) has been registered for now.

