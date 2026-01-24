Mortal remains of Army jawan Mohit Chauhan being taken to Jhajjar, his hometown (Photo/ANI)

Jhajjar (Haryana) [India], January 24 (ANI): The mortal remains of Army jawan Mohit Chauhan, who lost his life in the Doda road accident, were taken to his hometown in Jhajjar on Saturday.

They were accompanied by vehicles donned with the Indian flag and the public on foot to honour his contribution to the country.

A day earlier, a wreath-laying ceremony was held for the ten army jawans who died in an accident in Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir. An equal number of personnel sustained injuries during the mishap.

According to the White Knight Corps, the army vehicle carrying troops for an operation slipped off the road while navigating treacherous terrain in bad weather.

"In an unfortunate incident, an army vehicle carrying troops for an operation slipped off the road while navigating treacherous terrain in bad weather in the general area of Doda. There are multiple casualties, including fatalities. The injured have been evacuated for further treatment," said White Knight Corps in their official statement.

The army personnel who lost their lives included Sowar Monu, Sowar Jobanjeet Singh, Sowar Mohit, Daffadar (DFR) Shailendra Singh Bhadoriya, Sepoy Samiran Sing, Sep Pradumna Lohar, Sowar Sudhir Narwal, Naik Hare Ram Kunwar, Sepoy Ajay Lakra, and Sowar Rinkhil Baliyan.

The students of Sant Ishwariye (Ishwer) Bhartiya Vidya Mandir in Nainsu, Udhampur, gathered on Friday to pay tribute to the 10 Army Jawans who lost their lives in a road mishap.

The school premises were filled with a sombre silence as students lit candles and traditional earthen diyas. While mourning the fallen, the students also offered collective prayers for the "early and complete recovery" of the 11 soldiers currently battling injuries sustained in the accident.

A wreath-laying ceremony was held for the ten army jawans who died in an accident in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed deep anguish over the tragic road accident. In a post on X, PM Modi said that the army personnel's service to the nation will be remembered forever.

"Deeply anguished by the mishap in Doda, in which we have lost our brave army personnel. Their service to the nation will be remembered forever. May the injured recover at the earliest. All possible support is being provided to those affected," PM Modi wrote. (ANI)

