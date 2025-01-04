Hyderabad, Jan 3 (PTI) BJP MLA in Telangana Raja Singh on Friday urged Ayyappa devotees visiting Sabarimala in Kerala not to go to any mosques during their pilgrimage.

Singh told reporters here that the devotees must strictly follow the rules of 'Ayyappa deeksha' and they would become impure if they go to the mosque (Vavar).

The Goshamahal MLA said it is a conspiracy that the devotees are made to visit the mosque,.

He also urged Telangana and Andhra Pradesh chief ministers A Revanth Reddy and N Chandrababu Naidu to write to the Kerala government seeking 10 acres land for constructing accommodation for the devotees.

