Bijapur (Chhattisgarh): The body of a 33-year-old journalist who had gone missing was found on Friday in a septic tank on a local contractor's property in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur city following which a case of murder was registered, police said.

Mukesh Chandrakar, the deceased, worked as a freelance journalist for news channels and also ran a YouTube channel, `Bastar Junction', which has some 1.59 lakh subscribers.

He went missing on the evening of January 1, and his elder brother Yukesh Chandrakar lodged a complaint with the police the next day, a senior police official said.