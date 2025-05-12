Jaipur, May 12 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress on Sunday asked about the involvement of US President Donald Trump's intervention in the India and Pakistan ceasefire following Operation Sindoor.

Speaking at a press conference at the party headquarters in Jaipur, state party chief Govind Singh Dotasra said the Congress supports strong action against terrorism and stood by the central government after Pakistan-backed terrorists killed 26 civilians.

"The Indian Army destroyed the terrorist hideouts, and the entire country is proud of our soldiers," he said.

However, Dotasra raised concerns over Trump's social media post that referred to a ceasefire between India and Pakistan and claimed both nations had agreed to it.

"It is surprising that the US President announced the ceasefire, and the Indian government accepted it. Till now, the Centre has not explained why a country like America was allowed to intervene," he said.

He also objected to India being equated with Pakistan in the US President's message.

"It is a matter of shame that the US President placed India and Pakistan, which supports terrorism, on the same level. Even more concerning is that for the first time, he spoke of intervening in the Kashmir issue, and the Indian government has not denied this till date," Dotasra said.

The party leader demanded clarity on the matter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and an all-party meeting and a special session of the Lok Sabha to inform the public about the ceasefire and what transpired before. Modi addressed the nation on demonetisation, but has been silent on this issue of international importance, he said.

"Before becoming Prime Minister, Modi had opposed even the UPA government's complaints to the US about Pakistan. Now, he is not saying a word," Dotasra said.

He stressed that India has always rejected third-party mediation in bilateral issues like Kashmir and said the government must clarify whether it is still following that policy.

Dotasra also raised the issue related to BJP MLA Kanwarlal Meena, whose three-year sentence in a criminal case has been upheld by both the high court and the Supreme Court, wondered why the Assembly Speaker had not yet cancelled Meena's membership.

On December 14, 2020, the Additional District Judge court in Jhalawar's Aklera sentenced Meena to three years' imprisonment in a 20-year-old case, finding him guilty of obstructing government work, intimidating government officials and vandalising property.

The Rajasthan High Court had upheld Jhalawar Additional District Judge's decision to sentence Meena to three years' imprisonment.

"As per rules, if guilt is proven, the membership should be automatically cancelled. On May 5, the Congress submitted a memorandum to the Speaker, but the matter is being ignored," he said, and warned of a legal action if no decision is taken within 24 hours.

He compared the delay to the swift action taken against Rahul Gandhi.

"When the Gujarat court gave a decision in Gujarati, Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership was cancelled within 24 hours. But here, despite 25 days passing under BJP rule, no action is being taken," Dotasra said.

