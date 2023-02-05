Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 5 (PTI) Author Dr Peggy Mohan has bagged the 'Mathrubhumi Book of The Year' award at the fourth edition of Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters (MBIFL 2023) which concluded here on Sunday.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 16-Year-Old Boy Rapes 58-Year-Old Woman, Murders Her by Gagging and Hitting Her Brutally in Rewa.

Her book 'Wanderers, Kings and Merchants,' portraying evolution of language as the outcome of migrations, won the award that carries Rs two lakh as cash prize and a sculpture.

Also Read | Fuel Prices to Reduce in Kerala As Pinarayi Vijayan Government Likely To Halve Cess on Petrol and Diesel by Rs 1.

Nobel Laureate Abdulrazak Gurnah presented the award to Mohan at the valedictory ceremony of the four-day MBIFL 2023.

The Trinidad-born author, also a linguist who earned a PhD in linguistics from the University of Michigan, USA, migrated to India and worked as a professor of Language Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia University, New Delhi.

MBIFL 2023, also known as ‘Ka' in Malayalam, featured Nobel and Booker Prize winners and Jnanpith awardees and others among over 400 names in creative fields.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)