India News | Driver, Conductor Accused of Gang-raping Woman Inside Bus Arrested: Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): Delhi Police have arrested two persons, including a bus driver and his helper, in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a woman inside a private bus between Rani Bagh and Nangloi in the national capital , officials said here on Thursday.

Police said a PCR call was received in the early hours of Tuesday from the Nangloi area, in which the caller alleged that she had been sexually assaulted by two men inside a bus.

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DCP Outer District Vikram Singh told ANI, "On 12th May, a PCR call was received in which the caller alleged that she had been sexually assaulted by two persons. Immediate police assistance and help were provided to the victim, and a case was registered at Police Station Rani Bagh. Both the accused persons involved in the crime were immediately arrested. Strict action is being taken against the accused persons."

According to police, the woman stated in her complaint that she boarded the bus from Rani Bagh, after which the vehicle proceeded towards Nangloi. The bus was reportedly operating on a Delhi-to-Bihar route.

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The accused have been identified as Umesh and Ramendra, the driver of the bus. Both are residents of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Officials said the PCR call was received at around 4:45 AM on Tuesday, following which police teams reached the spot and initiated action. The victim's statement under Section 164 was subsequently recorded before a magistrate.

Delhi Police said FIR No. 157/26 under Sections 64(1), 70(1), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at Rani Bagh Police Station on May 12.

Police said that the vehicle allegedly used to commit the crime has been seized.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, police added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)