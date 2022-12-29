Gurugram, Dec 29: Three unidentified suspects allegedly robbed a businessman's driver of the SUV he was driving near a mall here after overpowering him, police said on Thursday.

The Toyota Fortuner belonging to the businessman was robbed of outside the Ambience Mall on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway on Wednesday evening, they said.

The accused also held the driver captive and later left him near Dwarka expressway. An FIR was registered at DLF Phase 3 police station on Thursday.

According to the complaint filed by driver Ramsanjeevan, a native of Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh, he works with DLF Phase 2-resident Ritesh Dhingra. On Wednesday around 6.30pm, after dropping a client at the Delhi airport from Manesar, he parked the SUV outside the mall and waited for the wife and children of the vehicle owner.

"After turning off the vehicle, I went to urinate. When I returned, three youths caught hold of me from behind. They put me down in the middle of the seats behind the SUV and started beating me up. They snatched the key, mobile and wallet.

"While two were holding me captive in the SUV, the third sped away towards IFFCO Chowk. After about half an hour, they dropped me off at a deserted place on the Dwarka Expressway and fled after robbing the SUV. I somehow reached the Pataudi road police chowki and informed the police and the vehicle owner," driver Ramsanjeevan said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against three unknown robbers under sections 392 (robbery), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the IPC at DLF phse 3 police station. "FIR has been registered and we are scanning CCTV footage of nearby areas including the mall. We are on job and the accused will be arrested soon", said sub-inspector Dhan Raj, the investigating officer.

