New Delhi, January 2: Gold prices in India started the first Friday of 2026 on a steady note, showing marginal movement as markets reopened fully after the New Year break. After a historic 2025 where the precious metal saw record-breaking rallies, the gold rate today reflects a period of consolidation. Check gold rate today, January 2, in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Pune, Vadodara and Ahmedabad below.
As per latest data, 24-carat gold rate was INR 1,35,070 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold, commonly used for jewellery, was priced at INR 1,23,810 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, 18-carat gold prices hovered around INR 1,01,300 per 10 grams. Final retail prices may vary depending on local taxes, GST, and making charges. Gold Rate Today, January 1, 2026: Check 22K, 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.
Gold Rates Today: January 2, 2026 (Per 10 Grams)
|City
|22 Karat (Jewellery Gold)
|24 Karat (Pure Gold)
|Delhi
|INR 1,23,960
|INR 1,35,220
|Mumbai
|INR 1,23,810
|INR 1,35,070
|Chennai
|INR 1,24,390
|INR 1,36,130
|Hyderabad
|INR 1,23,810
|INR 1,35,070
|Bengaluru
|INR 1,23,810
|INR 1,35,070
|Ahmedabad
|INR 1,23,860
|INR 1,35,120
|Kolkata
|INR 1,23,810
|INR 1,35,070
|Pune
|INR 1,23,810
|INR 1,35,070
|Kerala
|INR 1,23,810
|INR 1,35,070
|Vadodara
|INR 1,23,860
|INR 1,35,120
Gold Prices in 2025: Key Trend
The current gold rate comes after an exceptionally strong year for bullion. In 2025, gold prices in India jumped significantly, driven by geopolitical tensions, consistent central bank buying, and global currency fluctuations. This sustained rally has shifted consumer preference toward gold coins and digital gold as investment hedges over traditional heavy jewellery. Gold Rate Today, December 30, 2025: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities
What’s Influencing Gold Prices Now
A stable Indian rupee and the resumption of global trade post-holidays are keeping gold prices within a specific range. Looking ahead into the first quarter of 2026, investors remain focused on international market cues and the upcoming central bank policies to gauge the next major direction for the gold rate.
