HBSE Class 10,12 Exam 2026 Timetable: Haryana Board To Release Date Sheet Soon at bseh.org.in; Know How To Download

New Delhi, January 2: Gold prices in India started the first Friday of 2026 on a steady note, showing marginal movement as markets reopened fully after the New Year break. After a historic 2025 where the precious metal saw record-breaking rallies, the gold rate today reflects a period of consolidation. Check gold rate today, January 2, in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Pune, Vadodara and Ahmedabad below.

As per latest data, 24-carat gold rate was INR 1,35,070 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold, commonly used for jewellery, was priced at INR 1,23,810 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, 18-carat gold prices hovered around INR 1,01,300 per 10 grams. Final retail prices may vary depending on local taxes, GST, and making charges. Gold Rate Today, January 1, 2026: Check 22K, 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Gold Rates Today: January 2, 2026 (Per 10 Grams)

City 22 Karat (Jewellery Gold) 24 Karat (Pure Gold) Delhi INR 1,23,960 INR 1,35,220 Mumbai INR 1,23,810 INR 1,35,070 Chennai INR 1,24,390 INR 1,36,130 Hyderabad INR 1,23,810 INR 1,35,070 Bengaluru INR 1,23,810 INR 1,35,070 Ahmedabad INR 1,23,860 INR 1,35,120 Kolkata INR 1,23,810 INR 1,35,070 Pune INR 1,23,810 INR 1,35,070 Kerala INR 1,23,810 INR 1,35,070 Vadodara INR 1,23,860 INR 1,35,120

Gold Prices in 2025: Key Trend

The current gold rate comes after an exceptionally strong year for bullion. In 2025, gold prices in India jumped significantly, driven by geopolitical tensions, consistent central bank buying, and global currency fluctuations. This sustained rally has shifted consumer preference toward gold coins and digital gold as investment hedges over traditional heavy jewellery. Gold Rate Today, December 30, 2025: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities

What’s Influencing Gold Prices Now

A stable Indian rupee and the resumption of global trade post-holidays are keeping gold prices within a specific range. Looking ahead into the first quarter of 2026, investors remain focused on international market cues and the upcoming central bank policies to gauge the next major direction for the gold rate.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Goodreturns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 02, 2026 08:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).