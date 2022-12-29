New Delhi, Dec 29: An undertrial prisoner in Tihar Jail was allegedly brutally assaulted by fellow inmates inside Jail No 7. The victim has alleged that he was also sexually assaulted by fellow prisoners.

The victim has alleged that the jail administration was trying to hush up the matter since the beginning and did not let his family members meet him. Umar Khalid Released From Tihar Jail on Seven-Day Interim Bail To Attend Sister’s Wedding.

According to sources, his condition deteriorated after which he was admitted to Deen Dyal Upadhyay Hospital, and later was referred to Lady Harding Hospital.

Now the family members of the victim have lodged a complaint in this regard with DCP West and at Hari Nagar Police Station. Thief Snatches Woman's Bag From Moving Train, NCIB Shares Old Video Saying 'Don't Come Near Door Until Train Halts'.

"My nephew, was remanded to judicial custody by Dwarka court on December 8. He was lodged at Jail no 7. He wanted to meet me but jail officials didn't let us meet. On December 27, I was told by jail administration that he was admitted in Lady Harding Hospital. He told me that he was brutally tortured and sodomised inside the jail after which his condition deteriorated," read the complaint lodged by the uncle of the victim.

IANS tried reaching Delhi police officials but they were not available for any official comment.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 29, 2022 06:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).