New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): The NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu has been officially declared as the 15th President of the country after the conclusion of the counting of votes on Thursday.

Murmu received 2,824 votes with a value 6,76,803 while her opponent Yashwant Sinha secured 1,877 votes with a value 3,80,177.

A total of 4,809 MPs and MLAs cast their votes in the polling that took place on July 18.

Secretary General of Rajya Sabha and the Returning Officer for Presidential Election 2022, PC Mody handed over the certificate to President-elect Droupadi Murmu at her residence in Delhi.

"Presidential Election concluded with declaration of result...4754 votes polled, out of which 4701 valid & 53 invalid...The quota (for a candidate to be elected the President) was 5,28,491. #DroupadiMurmu secured 2824 first preference votes-value of which is 6,76,803," Mody said.

"1,877 first preference votes were secured by Yashwant Sinha - value 3,80,177. As 1st preference votes secured by #DroupadiMurmu were greater than the requisite quota, I in my capacity as Returning Officer declare that she has been elected to office of President of India," he added.

Soon after the completion of the third round of counting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president JP Nadda met Murmu at her residence in the national capital and extended greetings for her victory.

Wishes poured in from the political fraternity across party lines on the victory of Murmu who will be India's first tribal president.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Murmu on her election as the new President and said she has emerged as a ray of hope for citizens, especially the poor, marginalised and the downtrodden.

President Ram Nath Kovind also extended his best wishes to Draupadi Murmu who will succeed him in the highest office of the country.

"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Smt. Droupadi Murmu on being elected as the 15th President of India," President Kovind said in a tweet.

The Prime Minister said that India has scripted history as a daughter hailing from a tribal community born in a remote part of eastern India has been elected President.

"India scripts history. At a time when 1.3 billion Indians are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a daughter of India hailing from a tribal community born in a remote part of eastern India has been elected our President!" he said in a tweet.

The Prime Minister said Droupadi Murmu's life motivates every Indian.

"Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji's life, her early struggles, her rich service and her exemplary success motivates each and every Indian. She has emerged as a ray of hope for our citizens, especially the poor, marginalised and the downtrodden," he said.

Odisha's Rairangpur village, the native place of Droupadi Murmu erupted in celebrations in anticipation of Droupadi Murmu's victory.

A large crowd gathered outside BJP headquarters in Delhi earlier this evening to celebrate her victory. (ANI)

