India News | Drug Peddler Detained Under PIT-NDPS Act in J-K's Rajouri

Jammu, Jun 21 (PTI) A drug peddler was detained under stringent Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Saturday, police said.

Sourab Kumar, a resident of Muradpur, has been involved in multiple cases of drug peddling and his detention under PIT-NDPS Act is part of ongoing crackdown on drug smuggling to curb the spread of narcotics and safeguard the youth from the effects of drug abuse, a police spokesperson said.

Also Read | Past 11 Years Were 'News Reel', Real Film Yet to Begin: BJP Leader Nitin Gadkari on Lok Sabha Elections 2029.

Taking cognizance of his continuous involvement in illegal activities, the competent authority issued detention orders under the PIT-NDPS Act following which he was lodged in Jammu Jail, he said.

Meanwhile, a suspected drug peddler was arrested along with 5 grams of heroin near Hari Mohalla in Surankote area of Poonch district.

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: Marriage Proposal Turned Down, Man Shoots at 2 Sisters in Jind; Case Registered.

Tariq Hussain, a resident of village Lassana, was intercepted by a police patrolling after he was found moving under suspicious manner, leading to the recovery of narcotics from his possession, the spokesperson said.

A case has been registered under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act and further investigation is going on to identify the forward and backward linkages of the drug network, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)