Jammu, Nov 23 (PTI) A 45-year-old man, who was recently arrested for his alleged involvement in cross-border narcotic smuggling, died due to some "health problems" at a police station here on Monday, an official said.

Kuldeep Kumar, a resident of Akhnoor, was lodged in the lockup at R S Pura police station and complained of chest pain before losing his consciousness. He was rushed to the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital, where he was declared 'brought dead', according to the officer.

Kumar was arrested a few days back after his name surfaced during investigation into a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act case related to cross-border narcotic smuggling, the police officer said.

The post-mortem of the deceased is underway to ascertain the cause of his death and the body would be handed over to his family after completion of all legal formalities, the official added.

