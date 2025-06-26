Aizawl, Jun 26 (PTI) Mizoram's Excise and Narcotics department and police destroyed drugs worth over Rs 34 crore on the occasion of International Day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking on Thursday, officials said.

The drugs were disposed of by courts to be destroyed, they said.

The Excise and Narcotics department destroyed Rs 20.24 crore worth of drugs in a function held at Muallungthu near Aizawl, they said.

The event was attended by a Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) legislator from Lunglei West constituency T Lalhlimpuia.

The drugs destroyed by the excise and narcotics department included 25.2 kg of heroin, 32.7 kg of Methamphetamine tablets, 49 kg of crystal meth, 202.3 kg of ganja (cannabis) and 5,308.9 gm of nitrazepam, among others, officials said.

CID (crime) and Aizawl District Executive Force (DEF) of Mizoram police also destroyed 8.2 kg of heroin, 87 kg of Methamphetamine and 23.2 kg of ganja altogether worth Rs 13.79 crore at Zoram Medical College and Hospital (ZMCH) using an incinerator.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Northern Range) Dingluaia, who attended the event at ZMCH encouraged Mizoram police to make more efforts towards drug combat.

International day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking was observed across Mizoram with processions and seminars being held in different parts of the state to spread awareness about drug abuse and drug trafficking.

