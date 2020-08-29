Aizawl, Aug 29 (PTI) Drugs worth Rs 3.50 crore were seized in Mizoram's Champhai district on Saturday, Assam Rifles sources said.

Personnel of the security force seized 1 lakh methamphetamine tablets in the Diltlang area of the district near the Myanmar border in a joint operation with Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), they said.

The drugs, valued at Rs 3.50 crore, were handed over to the department concerned for further investigation and prosecution, they added.

