Aizawl, Mar 10 (PTI) The Assembly in dry Mizoram on Monday passed a Bill to amend the existing prohibition law amid objection from opposition members who staged a walk-out.

The Bill introduced by the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government seeks to allow manufacture and supply of wine and local beer made solely from locally produced agriculture and horticulture products.

It also proposes to grant special permits to foreign dignitaries and domestic tourists for the possession and consumption of India-made foreign liquor.

The Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) Act or MLP Act, which imposes a blanket ban on the sale, manufacture and consumption of liquor, including wine and beer, was enacted by the previous MNF government in 2019.

Accusing the government of trying to relax prohibition norms in the state, all opposition legislators - 10 Mizo National Front (MNF) MLAs, two BJP and one Congress member - staged a walk-out before the amendment Bill was passed by voice vote.

The government was supposed to introduce the Bill in the assembly on March 5, but deferred it following objection from opposition parties.

