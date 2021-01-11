Lucknow, Jan 11 (PTI) The weather was dry across Uttar Pradesh with cold day to severe cold day conditions at isolated places over western parts of the state, the Meteorological department said on Monday.

State capital Lucknow and Kanpur both recorded a minimum temperature of 8.5 degrees Celsius. Bareilly recorded a low of 8.3 degrees Celsius. Jhansi recorded a minimum temperature of 10.2 degrees Celsius while Gorakhpur registered a low of 12.8 degrees Celsius.

Allahabad recorded a low of 13 degrees Celsius, while Varanasi's minimum was 13.6 degrees Celsius.

Meerut was the coldest place in the state, where the mercury dipped to 6.1 degrees Celsius.

Cold wave and cold day conditions are very likely to occur at isolated places over western UP on Tuesday.

The weather is most likely to remain dry while shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur at isolated places in the morning over the state on January 13 and January 14.

