India News | DU Asks St Stephen's to Halt Principal Appointment, Says Selection Panel Not Constituted as Per UGC Norms

By Vishu Adhana

New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): Days after St Stephen's College announced Prof Susan Elias as its first woman principal, the University of Delhi (DU) on Thursday wrote to the college's governing body asking it not to proceed with the appointment, saying the selection committee was not constituted in accordance with UGC Regulations 2018.

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In a letter dated May 14 addressed to the Chairman of the Governing Body of St Stephen's College, DU Registrar Vikas Gupta said the university had not been requested to nominate experts as mandated under UGC norms and, therefore, the recommendations of the selection committee "cannot be implemented upon."

"The University has not been requested for nomination of experts as per the provisions of UGC Regulations 2018," the letter stated, adding that "the Selection Committee for the appointment of new principal in the college has not been constituted in accordance with the provisions of UGC Regulations 2018."

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The university further directed the college "not to proceed with the appointment of the new principal" and asked it to convene a meeting of a selection committee constituted as per UGC Regulations 2018

The development comes just two days after St Stephen's College announced that Prof Susan Elias would take charge as the Principal of the college from June 1, 2026, making her the first woman to head the institution in its history.

In an announcement issued on May 12, the college's Supreme Council had said, "Prof Susan Elias will take charge as the XIV Principal of the College and as its first lady Principal with effect from the 1st of June 2026." The announcement was signed by the Bishop of Delhi and the Chairman of the College, Rt Rev Dr Paul Swarup.

In its communication, DU cited Clause 5.0 of the UGC Regulations 2018 governing the appointment of college principals and detailed the composition required for the selection committee, including nominees of the Vice-Chancellor and subject experts approved by the university's statutory bodies. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)