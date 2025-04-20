Indore, Apr 20 (PTI) Congress general secretary Harish Chaudhary on Sunday claimed that BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's controversial comments on the judiciary are a ploy by the ruling party to divert public attention from its failures.

Dubey on Saturday targeted the Supreme Court, saying Parliament and state assemblies should be shut if the apex court had to make the laws. He also took a swipe at Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, alleging that the CJI was responsible for “civil wars” in the country.

Choudhary told reporters in Indore, “First, Dubey makes unfortunate comments on the judiciary. Then, BJP president JP Nadda distances his party from those comments. This controversy has been created as part of a well-planned strategy to hide the failures of the BJP government.”

He said, “The country now knows about the BJP's sentiment towards every constitutional institution.”

The Congress leader also alleged that the BJP has brought out the Waqf (Amendment) Act to create controversy in the country so that public attention can be diverted from issues like poverty, unemployment and deteriorating diplomatic relations with neighbouring countries.

Referring to the chargesheet by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others on charges of money laundering in the National Herald case, Chaudhary said it has been done at the behest of the BJP.

The ED has prepared this case against the two top Congress leaders without any basis to defame the main opposition party, he added.

