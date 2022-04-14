Noida, Apr 14 (PTI) An on-duty Uttar Pradesh Roadways driver was assaulted in Greater Noida on Thursday by two men, who were apparently unhappy over the bus overtaking their car, police said.

The accused were arrested soon after a video clip of the incident, which took on the Noida-Mathura segment of the Yamuna Expressway, surfaced on social media, they said.

A third person, who is believed to have been in the car along with the offenders, is at large, and the police said they have started searches for him.

The road rage incident took place in the Dankaur police station area in the morning, they said.

"The police took cognisance of a video on social media which showed a Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus being stopped by passengers of a private car on the expressway. They then hit the driver of the bus with a stick. Action was taken immediately in the case. The car was chased down, and its occupants arrested," Assistant Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida 3) Brijnandan Rai said.

Lauding the efforts of the local police in apprehending the accused in a short span of time, Police Commissioner Alok Singh also gave instructions to ensure that the driver's licence of the accused is suspended for "rash driving".

A police spokesperson said the car, a taxi registered in Haryana's Gurugram, has been impounded. The accused have been identified as Qasim and Raanu, residents of Greater Noida.

The driver of the bus, registered in Lucknow, has been identified as Lokesh Singh of Aligarh district in Uttar Pradesh.

The purported video appeared to have been captured by a person in another car.

