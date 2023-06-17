Mumbai, Jun 17 (PTI) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said the duty of legislators to maintain a check on the executive cannot be understated.

"The separation of powers is a cornerstone of our democracy, ensuring that the executive remains accountable to the people,” Kharge said in a video message to the valedictory session of the National Legislators' Conference.

Also Read | Heatwave Deaths in Bihar: 27 Die As State Soars Under Maximum Temperature, Patna Records 44.7 Degrees Celsius Today.

He said it was crucial for legislators to uphold this responsibility with the utmost diligence, maintaining a robust system of checks and balances to safeguard the interests of the citizens.

"We must always remember that democracy can only function through debate, deliberation and discussion," Kharge said.

Also Read | Rain Alert: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Warning for Multiple States As Cyclone Biparjoy Continue To Move Towards Northeast India.

He commended the initiative of convening the National Legislators' Conference which would facilitate bringing together legislators of Legislative Bodies from all across the country on a single platform for sharing their respective views of their experience as public representatives.

Kharge said it was essential to reflect upon the invaluable contributions of freedom fighters who laid the foundation for the constitutional democracy in the country.

"The tireless efforts of visionaries like Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, and Dr BR Ambedkar in shaping our nation's destiny cannot be overstated," he said.

Kharge said enhancing the quality and standards of parliamentary debates and discussions was a pressing need.

"It is through informed and constructive deliberations that we can address the concerns of our diverse nation and arrive at comprehensive solutions. We must strive to foster an atmosphere where ideas are debated based on their merit, and the collective wisdom of our legislators shapes our policies and laws," he said.

In his message for the conference, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said Indian democracy was a remarkable example of a society where the rich history of negotiating differences has allowed people of various faiths, ethnicities and regions to co-exist.

"Our shared values of inclusion and harmony have been shaped by the vision of towering individuals. From Mahatma Gandhi to Dr BR Ambedkar, great social reformers, including Basavanna, Narayana Guru and Guru Nanak, believed in the idea of a just and humane society and they affected change through bringing diverse people together," he said.

Gandhi said they understood the power of listening and the wisdom of the common person and their ability to reflect, refine and engage even with dissenting voices were instrumental in their evolution as leaders.

"In my time in public life, especially over the last ten months, I have come to appreciate the profound wisdom of active listening. During the course of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, after the first two weeks, we grew silent. It was in those brief encounters with thousands of people that I learnt some of the most meaningful insights,” Gandhi said.

The former Lok Sabha member said at a juncture where leaders with a moral responsibility to unite people were turning the citizens of the country against each other, it was pertinent to reflect on the power of compassion and empathy that has guided visionary leaders.

"India's future will be shaped by the values her leaders choose to uphold,” Gandhi said.

"Each one of you here holds the power to shape our public values and steer the course of our polity. I hope that our legislators continue to fight for the inclusive idea of India,” he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)