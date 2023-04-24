Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 23 (ANI): The youth wing of CPI-M, Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), organised 'Young India- Ask the PM', 100 questions to the Prime Minister's program in Kerala's Kochi on Sunday.

Inaugurating the program, Kerala Law and Industries Minister P Rajeev said, "Since 2014, there are no questions and debates in India. After Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, many important bills were not sent to the Rajya Sabha. The Centre is making efforts to rein in the judiciary. The Centre appoints the judges of their choice. They are weakening the Judiciary."

Rajeev further said that the Centre is trying to silence the vast majority in the media.

"Rarely, some people raise questions. Direct violence against Christians is increasing in the country. Stan Swamy wasn't even provided with a straw by the government. Does the central government have answers to these questions?" Rajeev asked.

"In India, Kerala tops the list of the most employed youths. How many people are employed in Gujarat? Kerala employs 33000 people annually through PSC. In Gujarat it is only 628", the Minister said.

"Kerala received the Vande Bharat train very late. Kerala was the last to get Vande Bharat Express amongst the South Indian states", he added.

Rajeev also added that problems could not be solved by any visit or hug and said that India has a disappointed youth community because the centre is eliminating all job vacancies. (ANI)

