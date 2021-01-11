Kohima, Jan 11 (PTI) A fire that had erupted in Nagaland's scenic Dzukou range has been completely doused, a forest officer said on Monday.

As no fresh fire or smoke was spotted, IAF helicopters deployed in firefighting operations were de-inducted but ground personnel at the base camp will continue to keep a close watch on the situation, he said.

"No fresh fire or smoke was visible from the base camp or during an aerial survey conducted by the IAF helicopters. The Dzukou range fire has been completely doused," Kohima Divisional Forest Officer, Rajkumar M, said.

A fire had erupted in the range on December 29, gutting flora and fauna over a vast area.

A coordination-cum-debriefing meeting on the fire was chaired by Principal Secretary and Home Commissioner Abhijit Sinha at his office.

NDRF commandant Rajesh Thakur, Kohima Deputy Commissioner Mohammed Ali Shihab A, Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar, DFO Kohima Rajkumar M and ADC Lithrongla Tongpi Rutsa participated in the meeting.

The meeting appreciated all agencies concerned for assisting in dousing the fire and decided to de-induct the IAF helicopters as no fresh fire was reported in the last few days.

It was also decided to relieve five NDRF teams deployed at the base camp but continue to station personnel of the Kohima District Executive Force, Forest Department and local volunteers of the Southern Angami Youth Organisation to keep a close watch on the situation for the next few days.

The IAF helicopters airlifted the firefighting equipment to the Jakhama Military Helipad, Defence PRO (Kohima) Lt Col Sumit K Sharma said.

