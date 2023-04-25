Silvassa, Apr 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he was eagerly awaiting the 100th episode of his radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', scheduled to be broadcast on April 30.

After becoming prime minister in 2014, Modi started the monthly radio programme.

“This year is being celebrated as the year of millets. Millets are getting popular among people, be it ragi cookies or idlies. They are selling like hot cakes and farmers' incomes are increasing due to it,” he said before a huge gathering at Silvassa in Dadra and Nagar Haveli district after launching various projects.

“I mentioned millets many times in Mann Ki Baat....You all know that next Sunday Mann Ki Baat will complete its century, it will be the 100th episode,” the prime minister added.

“Mann Ki Baat has become a very good platform to highlight the specialities of the people of India and praise the uniqueness of the country,” Modi said.

“Like you, I am also eagerly awaiting the 100th episode," he added.

Recently, the Gujarat unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had invited those from Gujarat whose names were mentioned in various Mann Ki Baat episodes to lunch at the residence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

A one-day conclave on "Mann Ki Baat@100" will be held in Delhi on Wednesday by Prasar Bharti.

