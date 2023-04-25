Silvassa, April 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Silvassa on Tuesday where he will inaugurate several development projects.

PM Modi will dedicate NAMO Medical Education and Research Institute in Silvassa, the foundation stone of which was also laid by the Prime Minister himself in January 2019. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: PM Narendra Modi To Aggressively Campaign in State Till May 7.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), it will bring in transformation in healthcare services for the citizens of the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. The state-of-the-art medical college includes the latest research centres, a 24x7 central library equipped with access to national and international journals, specialised medical staff, medical labs, smart lecture halls, research labs, an anatomy museum, a clubhouse, sports facilities as well as residences for students and faculty members.

Thereafter, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate 96 projects worth more than Rs 4,850 crores to the nation at Sayli ground, Silvassa. The projects include government schools at Morkhal, Kherdi, Sindoni and Masat of Dadra and Nagar Haveli District; beautification, strengthening and widening of various roads in Dadra and Nagar Haveli district; government schools at Ambawadi, Pariyari, Damanwada, Khariwad and Government Engineering College, Daman; fish market and shopping complex at Moti Daman and Nani Daman and augmentation of water supply scheme in Nani Daman, among others. PM Narendra Modi Discusses India’s Tech-Powered Transformations With Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation, Devka Seafront in Daman. The 5.45 km Seafront built at a cost of around Rs. 165 crores is one of its kind coastal promenade in the country. The Seafront is expected to boost the local economy and attract more tourists to the region, making it a hub for leisure and recreation activities, said the PMO statement.

The Seafront has been transformed to a world-class tourist destination.

It includes smart lighting, parking facilities, gardens, food stalls, recreational areas and provision for luxury tent cities in future.

