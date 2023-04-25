By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 6th edition of Advantage Healthcare India (AHCI) (One Earth One Health) virtually organized on April 26 and 27, at Pragati Maidan in the national capital.

The government will organise the international summit on medical value travel to promote the export of Medical services from India.

"The two-day event aims to showcase India as the New Hub of Medical Value Travel and how it has immerged as a major hub for world-class healthcare and wellness services and its significance in medical potential, further creating and exploring opportunities for healthcare collaborations between the participating countries," Additional secretary of health Lav Agarwal said.

The Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, in association with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), has co-branded the 6th edition of Advantage Healthcare India 2023 (One Earth One Health) with Indian G20 Presidency and the event is now scheduled to be held from April 26 - 27, 2023 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

"This summit will witness more than 200 exhibitors and 500+ hosted foreign delegates from 70+ countries of Africa, the Middle East, CIS, and SAARC. Reverse Buyer Seller Meetings and scheduled B-2-B meetings with hosted delegates from more than 70 designated countries in the region of Africa, the Middle East, the Commonwealth of Independent States, SAARC, and ASEAN will bring together and connect the Indian healthcare providers and foreign participants on one forum," he said.

The ten Health Ministers from various countries, accompanying other Dignities from ten countries and foreign business delegates 470 from Government, private hospitals, and medical facilitators will be participating.

The Health ministers from foreign countries like Bangladesh, Armenia, Bhutan, Egypt, Ghana, Guinea, Maldives, Nigeria, Russia and Somalia are expected to participate in the summit. (ANI)

