Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 14 (ANI): Swami Chidanand Saraswati, President of Parmarth Niketan, along with Sadhvi Bhagwati Saraswati shared a heartfelt message with devotees worldwide on Valentine's, a day dedicated to love and affection.

In their addresses, both Swami Chidanand Saraswati and Sadhvi Bhagwati Saraswati emphasised the urgent need for responsible, collective action toward environmental conservation.

"Our Earth is our Valentine. It gives us life, and now it is our turn to give it love and protection. If we protect the Earth, it will remain healthy and green for future generations," they said in their message.

To mark the day, they led a mass cleanliness drive, or Mahaswachhta Abhiyan, at the iconic Sangam area and Arail Ghat in Prayagraj.

This initiative was not just about cleaning but about fostering awareness of the critical importance of protecting the Earth's natural resources -- water, air, and the environment -- to ensure the welfare of future generations.

Swami Chitanand reminded the gathering of the teachings of ancient sages who advocated for deep respect and love for the Earth, highlighting the timeless truth that without caring for our planet, our future is at risk.

"The Earth gives us everything -- air, water, and food. Our responsibility is to ensure that it remains pristine and nurtured for the generations to come," Swami Chitanand added.

He encouraged people to take individual responsibility through everyday actions such as waste management, water conservation, and planting trees -- all of which contribute to sustaining our planet's health.

Sadhvi Bhagwati Saraswati also spoke out about the growing issue of plastic pollution.

"Plastic waste is a silent destroyer of our environment and our health," she warned and urged everyone to reduce plastic usage and adopt practices of recycling and reuse.

"The plastic we dispose of is a serious threat to the future of our planet. Let us take action now to protect the environment. The Maha Kumbh teaches us the significance of cleanliness -- not just of the body but of our surroundings," she said.

Plastic pollution, which has become one of the biggest challenges for the Earth, not only endangers human health but also severely impacts our water sources and ecosystems. The call to action is clear: reduce plastic use, recycle, and keep the environment free from such hazardous waste.

Sadhvi Bhagwati Saraswati further explained that the goal of the Mahaswachhta Abhiyan was not only to clean but to encourage a deeper understanding of cleanliness.

"Cleanliness must not be confined to our homes and cities. It is a way of showing love and respect for the Earth. We cannot ensure the well-being of future generations if we do not protect the environment today," she said.

Swami Chidanand Saraswati made a heartfelt appeal to everyone and said, "We must leave behind a green, clean Earth for future generations. The sooner we take action, the more we can save our planet."

Through the Mahaswachhta Abhiyan, Swami Chidanand Saraswati and Sadhvi Bhagwati Saraswati spread the important message of love and responsibility toward the Earth. They urged everyone to do their part in preserving the planet, ensuring a healthier, greener, and more sustainable future for all.

As they led the cleanliness drive, volunteers and devotees from across the globe joined hands, reinforcing the collective commitment to protecting the environment.

With continued awareness and action, we can indeed secure a cleaner, more vibrant Earth for future generations -- making every day Valentine's Day for the planet. (ANI)

