South Sikkim (Sikkim) [India], January 5 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale jolted Sikkim's Ravangla in the early hours on Wednesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

According to NCS, the tremors of the earthquake had a depth of five kilometres and occurred at around 3:01 am at 12 kilometres north of Ravangla.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Man Sets Wife, 3-Year-Old Minor Son on Fire for Dowry in Supaul District.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 05-01-2022, 03:01:59 IST, Lat: 27.42 & Long: 88.39, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 12km N of Ravangla, Sikkim," NCS tweeted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)