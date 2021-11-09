Ukhrul (Manipur) [India], November 9 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale hit the Shirui area of Manipur's Ukhrul on Tuesday morning, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The tremors were felt around 9.47 am at a depth of 60 kilometres.

Also Read | McAfee To Be Acquired by Advent-Led Group for More Than $14 Billion: Report.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.8, Occurred on 09-11-2021, 09:47:22 IST, Lat: 25.45 and Long: 94.93, Depth: 60 km, Location: 62 km NE of Shirui, Manipur, India," tweeted NCS.

Earlier on Monday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale hit Ukhrul in Manipur. (ANI)

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man killed in Busy Marketplace in Saharanpur, accused Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)